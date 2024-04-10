Eclipse viewing from Newport

by Kenzie Strange

NEWPORT — Traffic was the first noticeable thing on eclipse day. The streets were unusually crowded. Cars flooded the highway, and it took ten minutes to drive through downtown Newport. I played the “license plate game” as I did when I was ten years old and on a road trip — Connecticut, a few from North Carolina, California, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, several from New York, Pennsylvania, and some from New Hampshire.

Most folks from out of town were just trying to find a good place to watch the eclipse. A group of seven people even parked in front of the Chronicle, saying they were planning on walking from there to Crystal Lake for viewing.

David Rysin, a member of the group, said he asked himself, “what would I regret more, staying home and missing the eclipse, or the traffic in driving to Vermont?” ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)