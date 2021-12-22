East Craftsbury library expands programs

by Sylvia C. Dodge

EAST CRAFTSBURY — There has been a lot of activity at the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in East Craftsbury since it reopened after being closed for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historic photographs, documents, and 16-millimeter films that have been stored at the library for generations will be archived, an exhibition of old theater costumes is being organized, and a program to collect oral history from the community has been funded.

A few days ago, a new website went online providing information to the community about the various programs being developed at the historic library, which was opened in 1921 by Jean Walker Simpson. Carol Ceraldi of Graham Hill Bindery in Craftsbury volunteered her time to develop the new website for the library.

