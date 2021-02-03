E.M. Brown & Son celebrates 125 years

by Leanne Harple

BARTON — E.M. Brown and Son is celebrating its first 125 years in business this year. Art LaPlante, who co-owns the Barton business with his partner, Mark Royer, isn’t sure whether his store or the pharmacy down the hill is the oldest continually operating business in town, but he is sure that Browns, as it’s commonly called, is the oldest hardware and feed store in the area. And unlike the former Pierce pharmacy, which is now Kinney Drugs, it has always been in local hands, with each new owner adapting to the times.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)