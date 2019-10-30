E.M. Brown and Son, Inc., in Barton was awarded the Spirit of Americans with Disabilities (ADA) Act Award Tuesday for “reflecting the spirit of the American Disabilities Act in employee practices including accessibility, recruiting, hiring, and accommodating and support of a person with disabilities as an overall employment of strategy,” said award presenter Nat Piper. “E.M. Brown and Son, Inc. has been working with the Newport CWS team and VocRehab for more then nine years and go above and beyond in creating a workplace where employees are supported in a way that they can thrive in all departments.” Pictured, from left to right, are VocRehab Vermont Mature Worker Program Coordinator Mr. Piper, Acting Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Labor Michael A. Harrington, chair of the Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities Donna Curtin, E.M. Brown and Son, Inc., award recipients Mark Royer and Art LaPlante, Governor Phil Scott, Commissioner for the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living Monica Caserta Hutt, and Office of Veterans Director Affairs Robert Burke. Photo by Amanda K. Camargo