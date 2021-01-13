DUMP critical of DEC landfill report

by Joseph Gresser

DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) has some bones to pick with a recently released report from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The “Report on Landfill Operations in the State” was called for in Act 69 and passed by the Legislature in 2019. According to its introduction, the report is designed “to address potential landfill disposal capacity of permitted landfills in the state and some of the impacts of having only one operating landfill in Vermont.”

While DUMP, a citizen group formed out of concern for the potential environmental effects the Coventry landfill could have on the local environment, has long called for such a study, several of its members issued letters criticizing the study on a number of grounds.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)