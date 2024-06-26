Drowsy Chaperone keeps audience awake

by Leanne Harple

DERBY LINE — The Borderline Players kicked off the summer with a light-hearted musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, a spoof on old Broadway musicals of the golden age. The show is narrated by the Man in the Chair, who in this case is actually a woman, played by Mary Hoadley. Ms. Hoadley’s character nostalgically sensationalizes the genre of big musicals while also poking fun at the shortcomings of the show itself. With intentional irony, she begins by lamenting the types of theater productions that break the fourth wall, all the while providing commentary directly to the audience from beginning to end.

To set the scene, The Man in the Chair invites the audience to listen to her favorite show-tunes record with her…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)