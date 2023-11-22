Dr. Judy retires after 43 years

by Matthew Wilson

ARTON – For more than four decades, the Barton Veterinary Clinic has cared for the furry friends of area pet owners. After nearly 43 years, the practice is now coming to a close as owner and head veterinarian, Judith Robitaille-Dunklee retires. In her time helping to aid animals, Dr. Robitaille-Dunklee said she’s seen the field change several times.

“It was just something I knew I had to do,” Dr. Robitaille-Dunklee said when asked how she found her calling. She started working with animals when she was a teenager.

“With the nature of small, family based practices, you get exposed to the work that needs to be done,” Dr. Robitaille-Dunklee said.

Early on, she set her sights on becoming a veterinarian. While attending college at University of Vermont, she decided to apply to get into a veterinary school.

“That was in the 1970s…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)