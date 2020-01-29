District-wide softball to be team formed

Softball players and Glover eighth graders (from left) Brooke Breitmeyer, Tyra Scelza, and Maya Auger in Irasburg Monday night. The students asked the board to support a district-wide softball team by approving a budget that would also requested for them to serve on the hiring committee.

by Meghan Wayland

IRASBURG — A budget was approved for a district-wide middle school softball team at the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School Board meeting Monday. Rick Hudson, varsity softball coach at Lake Region Union High School, and three of Glover’s athletes were there to ask the board to approve a budget that would allow the team to hire a head coach and pay umpires. The new team would combine players from all municipalities in the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District: Barton, Orleans, Irasburg, Brownington, Glover, and Westmore.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)