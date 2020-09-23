District Seven has questions about Irasburg asphalt plant

by Joseph Gresser

IRASBURG — The District Seven Environmental Commission has decided what questions it will ask as it considers a revised Act 250 permit for an asphalt plant here. In a pre-hearing conference report and order dated September 18, the commission also set a site visit for October 8 and an online public hearing for November 19.

The report, signed by board Chair Eugene Reid, also listed parties who are allowed to participate in the hearing process by state law, and a number of others, including the Lake Region Union Elementary-Middle School District, which were granted preliminary party status under the board’s discretion.