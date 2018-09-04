DiSanto urges patience with drug investigations

copyright the Chronicle September 5, 2018

NEWPORT — Around 100 people attended a second meeting last week to discuss the drug problem on Third Street. That was nearly twice the number who showed up for the initial gathering two weeks earlier.

According to Colleen Moore de Ortiz, who lives on Third Street, things have changed for the better since she and other residents went to a city council meeting to complain about drug dealing in the neighborhood.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)