Derby residents complain about noisy neighbor

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY — The Derby Select Board was visited by a large portion of the Sunset Acres neighborhood who showed up to Monday’s meeting to complain about noise they said comes from the property of a new neighbor.

Gingah Milnes said she and her husband have lived in the area along the shore of Lake Memphremagog for 15 years, and the neighborhood was peaceful until Stephen Abbott and his family moved in this year.

With him, she said, came “many, many renters,” and five campers and motorhomes were brought in.

“They put down gravel pads, they dug ditches, they buried electric and sewer, and they started the first big party,” Ms. Milnes recalled. “It was so loud that everybody up and down the road heard it until after midnight.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)