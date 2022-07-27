Derby give ARPA cash to speed broadband

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — Continuing its consideration of how to allocate their town’s American Recovery Plan Act money, the Derby Select Board discussed the expansion of high-speed internet Monday. Weighing a possible collaboration with the town of Holland, the select board spoke with a representative of NEK Broadband, which plans to expand its fiber optic internet access into some of the Northeast Kingdom’s most rural farmlands.

Christa Schute, the executive director of NEK Broadband and board members looked over two separate proposals for expanding the fiber optic infrastructure in the town in hopes of creating a point of access that could reach into nearby Holland.

