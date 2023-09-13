Demo Derby offers organized chaos

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — The air was full of smoke and dirt at the demolition derby on Sunday, as nearly 90 vehicles entered the ring to test their mettle and metal. The arena at the Orleans County Fairgrounds was set to be muddier than before after a rainy night, giving the drivers slippery conditions to contend with. Struggling against each other and the greasy ground, every bout was a match to see who could best maneuver themselves through the dangerous chaos.

In the pit, pooled water from the night before made the drivers’ quarters cramped. About a fourth of the area usually reserved for pit work was either too soggy for use or under water.

