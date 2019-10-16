Daughters of the Corn perform in Derby Line

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Las Hijas del Maíz, The Daughters of the Corn, a Nicaraguan dance troupe, swept through Orleans County as part of an eight-week tour of the U.S. The visit was meant to promote awareness of their country’s cultural traditions and help raise money for projects in Managua, Nicaragua’s capital city, and in La Paz, a nearby community. The seven-member dance company performed at the First Universalist Parish in Derby Line Sunday morning and afternoon and spent Monday and Tuesday working with students and performing at North Country Union High School.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)