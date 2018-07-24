Dairy industry alarmed by tariffs

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

An already struggling dairy industry is increasingly alarmed by the potential effects of retaliatory tariffs, particularly from Mexico and China, dairy’s main trading partners. They’re so worried, in fact, that late last month they asked President Donald Trump to reconsider tariffs on Mexican products. Mexico is U.S. dairy’s number one trading partner.

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the International Dairy Foods Association and more than 60 cheese makers and dairy associations, including Agri-Mark and the St. Albans Creamery, signed a letter asking President Trump to suspend tariffs on Mexican products.

