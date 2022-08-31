Cure for homelessness is houses

by Trisha Ingalls

As parents, students, and teachers prepare for a return to school this week, several families in Orleans County are sending kids back to school from tents. Due to the difficult nature of their circumstances they declined to be interviewed; however, their situation is reflective of a growing paradox in Orleans County and Vermont of an unprecedented influx of housing assistance, and nowhere to use it…

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)