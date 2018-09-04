Craftsbury concentration camp liberator honored

copyright the Chronicle September 5, 2018

CRAFTSBURY — Curtis Whiteway was barely into his twenties when he walked into his first German concentration camp, running across what U.S. soldiers then called “slaves.” The words “Holocaust survivor” would come later. He saw people who were starved and sick and filthy. He and his men stumbled onto people who were subject to treatment and “experiments” neither he nor his men could comprehend.

