Craftsbury concentration camp liberator honored

Representative Vicki Strong was worried that she’d get a little too emotional as she read the Vermont House resolution honoring Curt Whiteway. The resolution recognizes “his exemplary military service,” noting that he was awarded three Bronze Stars, three Purple Hearts, and a Silver Star. It also notes that he participated in the liberation of Nazi concentration and death camps ¬¬–– Hadamar, Hemer, Hammelburg, and Dachau 3-B –– and has been a passionate Holocaust educator. Representative Strong, who was instrumental in getting the resolution, made it through the presentation just fine. The concurrent resolution was offered by Representative Strong, Representative Sam Young of Glover and senators Bobby Starr and John Rodgers. Photo by Tena Starr

CRAFTSBURY — Curtis Whiteway was barely into his twenties when he walked into his first German concentration camp, running across what U.S. soldiers then called “slaves.” The words “Holocaust survivor” would come later. He saw people who were starved and sick and filthy. He and his men stumbled onto people who were subject to treatment and “experiments” neither he nor his men could comprehend.

