COVID unit opens at North Country Hospital

by Meghan Wayland

North Country Hospital (NCH) opened a new COVID-19 respiratory care unit this week as the total number of confirmed cases in Orleans County rose to five. The Newport-based hospital’s operating-room-turned-COVID-unit now has 14 beds for people too sick to battle the virus at home. A temporary wall was installed this week, dividing the space in two. On one side of the wall, seven beds are available to patients in need of monitoring. On the other side, an additional seven beds are reserved for those in need of critical care — including help breathing.

