COVID closes several schools this week

by Tena Starr

Learning at North Country Union senior and junior high schools, the career center, and Derby Elementary School is totally remote this week due to an increase in COVID cases, both in the community and at the schools.

Sunday evening, North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle notified parents and staff that, due to increased cases, the high school and career center, as well as Derby, would be closed. Monday the junior high was added to the list.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)