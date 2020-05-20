Coventry residents try to halt ATV use on town roads

by Meghan Wayland

COVENTRY — Citizens confronted the Coventry Select Board Monday, asking why an ordinance that opens all town roads to ATV use was passed with little input and no vote from townspeople. They were hoping they wouldn’t have to invent a way to circulate a petition in the era of facemasks and social distancing.

The select board voted unanimously April 20 in favor of an ordinance to open the town to all-terrain vehicles between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Vehicles must be driven in single file at a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour. The vehicles are welcome in Coventry starting June 15, but people on both sides of the issue agreed hundreds of riders were already in town over the weekend.

