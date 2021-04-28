Coventry planners consider changes to ATV ordinance

by Sylvia C. Dodge

COVENTRY — Planning commission members here have received about ten letters of concern from residents regarding ATV issues in the community. At the planning board’s meeting last Thursday, Chair Daniel Rondeau unveiled ordinance changes as an attempt to address the problems.

At their next meeting, the planners hope to finalize proposed changes, and then the ATV ordinance will move forward to the select board, which has the final authority in the matter.

May 15 to October 1 is proposed as the season for ATV use in Coventry and the hours open each day for ATV operation are recommended to be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Posted roads would be open only to people who can prove their residency in Coventry and who obtain a special permit. It is recommended that the privilege be available free of charge.

