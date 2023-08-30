Coventry fair anticipates autumn

by Matthew Wilson

COVENTRY — Coventry decided to rush the close of summer by holding an early celebration of the advent of autumn with its Fall Festival, which returned to the town for its third year on Saturday. The fledgling festival continues to grow, with more to offer residents and visitors than seen before.

Since it began, word about the event has slowly spread, drawing more and more vendors. More than 20 booths filled the parking lot opposite the town garage. Many were set up by local crafters, who offered a wide array of wares they’d made themselves. This year, the lineup of bands brought the festival a full day of performances that lasted into the evening.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)