Coventry drops civil suit against Diaz

copyright the Chronicle May 9, 2018

by Tabitha Armstrong

COVENTRY — Select board members here said Monday that the town plans to drop its civil suit against former Town Clerk and Treasurer Cynthia Diaz.

According to board members, the decision to drop the suit has been discussed in previous executive sessions, but the board was not ready to release it to the public.

