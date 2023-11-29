Coventry board wants to balance fire budget

by Matthew Wilson

COVENTRY — At its meeting on November 20 the select board here looked at a few items necessary to getting the budget for next year prepared. Members discussed the cost of fire fighting services. Changes were suggested in how payments to the two departments that serve Coventry should be divided.

In an adjustment to the town’s purchasing policies, the board raised the credit limit available for purchasing larger items the town needs. The board also considered a contribution the town makes to a local entertainment event and talked about getting a pickup truck for the road crew.

Outside of money matters, the select board also met with members of the Coventry Town School Board who needed to ask for permission for a very specific request.

In looking at Coventry’s contract with the Newport City Fire Department, the board found itself questioning how much the service will cost and what it should cost…

