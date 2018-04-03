Country mourns for Wilbur, the popular pig

copyright the Chronicle April 4, 2018

BROWNINGTON — Orleans County’s most famous, and probably most beloved, pig has died.

Wilbur was a potbellied pig who lived at the Vermont Reindeer Farm in Brownington. Pauline Broe said that she and her husband, John, take in rescue animals, and Wilbur was one of them. He was being raised as a house pig and was getting destructive, Ms. Broe said.

Her son heard about him, “and we took him. He looked like a wild boar, just not that cute.”

