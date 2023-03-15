Council members say they’ll listen

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — On Town Meeting Day, March 7, voters here elected a new mayor, a new city councilor, and returned an incumbent to take on the job of governing the city, and those three say they are ready for the challenge.

“I’m over the moon,” mayor-elect Beth Barnes said of her win. “I’m ecstatic.” She said she’s also overwhelmed. “I’ve never experienced this level of support from people I know and people I’ve never met before. I’ve been inundated with congratulatory emails; I answer each one of them because I know people don’t have to write them, they do it because they want to.”

Ms. Barnes said there is a huge learning curve, and the biggest challenge right now is learning the nuts and bolts of being a mayor…..

