Coach Lonnie Wade recognized for success and sportsmanship

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons had a good year on the gridiron. After posting a 6 and 2 record during the season, the 2023 football team fought its way to the Division 2 championship. While the team of student athletes were the ones who struggled for every yard to bring their school victory, its coach was also an obviously important part of their success.

That is clearly the opinion of the Vermont Football Coaches Association, which named Falcons Head Coach Lonnie Wade its Division 2 Coach of the Year….

