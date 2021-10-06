City could see 13 new development projects

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — More than a million dollars in Newport Development Fund money will soon begin flowing into Newport. The fund, created by a settlement to the civil fraud suit filed by Vermont against former Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros, was approaching its Tuesday application deadline when presenters came to the city council’s Monday meeting with an explanation of how it works.

Applicants cannot be named yet, but Tim Tierney of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development said at least 13 applications were received by 4 p.m. Monday.

