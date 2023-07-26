Canadian smoke blurs Vermont sky

by Matthew Wilson

When we turn our eyes to the skies lately, more than just the dark clouds of rain have caused a disruption to the vistas we commonly enjoy. Haze caused by fires beyond our borders are lowering the visibility and also bringing health complications to those with vulnerability to poor air quality. For more than two weeks the horizon has seen on-and-off obstruction.

How it has blown in has varied, as has its point of origin. Some days have seen clear mornings, followed by the smoke building up throughout the day. At other times, from dawn until dusk the skies are grayed.

At first, fires close to home darkened our skies. In eastern Canada, a greater number of fires than ever before seen in Quebec brought haze down across the St. Lawrence River. Those fires, while many still burn, are slowly being brought under control and subdued. Fires to the west, though, are raging. So furious are they that smoke pluming from them recently was seen above the Northeast Kingdom, having come more than 1,500 miles at minimum to blot out our skies.

