Brownington clerk must learn the ropes

by Trisha Ingalls

BROWNINGTON — A hard-to-fill position in any small town has been taken off the market here with the recent hire of new Town Clerk and Treasurer Jason Morton.

The Chronicle found Mr. Morton on a rainy Monday at the town clerk’s office for his third week on the job. His biggest task to date? Learning.

“There’s so much to learn,” Mr. Morton said of his new job, but added he finds it interesting. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)