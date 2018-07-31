Brighton scrambles to find ambulance service

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

BRIGHTON — Brighton believes its future as an outdoor recreation destination requires a locally-based emergency medical team, but it has only a couple of weeks to find an ambulance company to serve the community.

Lyndon Rescue, which was providing coverage to Brighton, has told town officials it will close up shop here by August 15. Select board members and Town Administrator Joel Cope are in overdrive trying to find its replacement.

Brighton voters want an ambulance and crew stationed in town, Mr. Cope said in a recent interview.

