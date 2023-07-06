Bread and Puppet show looks at dust and dirt

by Leanne Day Harple

GLOVER — The Bread and Puppet Theater performed a new show to a packed Dirt-Floor Cathedral Sunday. The show is called Idiots of the World Unite Against the Idiot System, and will be performed Saturday afternoons throughout this summer. Like many Bread and Puppet shows, this one is abstract and largely symbolic, perhaps even more so than their main feature Sunday circus, which kicks off on July 9.

The Earthling Society of Vermont, a subgroup within Bread and Puppet that is producing this particular show, describes it as “a series of paintings with performances about aspects of Mother Dirt.” This may be because the show is largely visual, without an abundance of context or dialogue to provide a literal explanation about what it is meant to communicate.

