 Border video spurs concerns

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT CENTER — Justin LeBlanc lives on Leadville Road here. He’s a hunter and outdoorsman and he placed a game camera on his property hoping to spot some big game. Instead he caught footage that was more disturbing than he expected.

His camera captured a short video of people wandering through the woods late on the night of October 21. With backpacks and cellphone lights, five people walked into the clearing in front of the camera. Four of those seen in the footage are men. They have obvious facial hair. One is seen holding hands with a person who appears to be a short woman with her hair tied back.

In the center of the image, they froze, the guide in the front looked directly into the lens of the game camera. Suddenly …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)