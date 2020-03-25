Border closed to nonessential travel

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY LINE — On Friday, U.S. and Canadian authorities jointly announced that the border between the two nations would be closed to all but essential traffic starting the next day.

According to a short press release explaining the decision, “The US-Canada land border serves as an economic engine that supports over $1.7 billion (USD) dollars in daily cross-border trade. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States and Canada are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders. In each of our countries, we are encouraging people to exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary contact with others. This collaborative and reciprocal measure is an extension of that prudent approach.”

