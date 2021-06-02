Bluffside trail could open by mid-summer

by Sylvia C. Dodge

NEWPORT — If all goes as planned, the new bike path and boardwalk that will connect downtown Newport to the Canadian border will soon be opened for public use. Although the contractor has until October to finish the work, it’s expected that the project will be completed by mid to late summer, said Tracy Zschau, vice-president for conservation at the Vermont Land Trust (VLT).

The project began in 2015 when the land trust bought the 129-acre Bluffside Farm, the largest undeveloped property in Newport. As well as its obvious agricultural potential as conserved land, Bluffside Farm also sat directly between two unconnected sections of bike trail.

