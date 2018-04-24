Bike race that originated in Newport thrives in Burke

 -  - 

copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018 BURKE — Just before 9 a.m. Ben Tipton and his son Makail bicycled to the intersection of Burke Hollow Road and Darling Hill Road, a quiet crossroads overlooked by Burke Mountain’s ski trails. Saturday dawned clear, the first sunny day in what so far has been a cheerless Vermont spring. The men slipped their hands into giant foam fingers with the word Rasputitsa printed across them, preparing to direct traffic for a race that […]
Burke Mountain rises behind 1,000 cyclists pedaling their way up the first hill of the 40-mile Rasputitsa course. Photo by Joseph Gresser

copyright the Chronicle April 25, 2018

BURKE — Just before 9 a.m. Ben Tipton and his son Makail bicycled to the intersection of Burke Hollow Road and Darling Hill Road, a quiet crossroads overlooked by Burke Mountain’s ski trails. Saturday dawned clear, the first sunny day in what so far has been a cheerless Vermont spring.

The men slipped their hands into giant foam fingers with the word Rasputitsa printed across them, preparing to direct traffic for a race that would take bicyclists 40 miles over Northeast Kingdom gravel roads.

To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *