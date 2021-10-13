Big fish headed for local waters

by Sylvia C. Dodge

BARTON — Good news for anglers — next spring May Pond in Barton will be stocked with two-year-old “trophy” brook trout for the first time in a decade. Long Pond in Westmore, Center Pond in Newark, and Martin’s Pond in Peacham are other Northeast Kingdom ponds that will be included in the program, made possible by the reopening of the Roxbury Fish Culture Station that was destroyed in August 2011 by Tropical Storm Irene.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)