Big challenges faced retiring OCSU superintendent

by Tena Starr

Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) Superintendent Bev Davis is retiring after four decades at OCSU, the last four as its superintendent. She will be leaving at the end of this school year.

“It’s been 40 years since I started at OCSU,” she said Monday. “I think it’s time, maybe past time. It really isn’t to do with COVID,” though the pandemic has undeniably complicated education. “At this point, it’s time for somebody new to come in and take the district on the next adventure.”

The OCSU board, at its October 7 meeting, decided to contract with the Vermont School Boards Association to find a new superintendent. Ms. Davis said she made her announcement early in order to give the board plenty of time to find a quality replacement.

