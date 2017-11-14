Big bucks reported so far in rifle season

copyright the Chronicle November 15, 2017

With only a few days into the November rifle season for deer, preliminary reports from Orleans County suggest that bigger bucks are being shot.

Among the successful hunters, Sterling Richardson of Albany reported a 217-pound buck at Bob’s Quick Stop in Albany.

As of Tuesday night, 49 deer had been reported at the quick stop, and clerk Morgan Powers said she is impressed by the quality of the deer being reported.

“They’re all really good-sized deer,” she said, estimating the average weight between 150 and 160 pounds. Ms. Powers further noted that the store has been seeing a real good turnout since the 16-day season got underway Saturday.

Big deer, or better than average-sized bucks, are also being reported at Currier’s Quality Market in Glover.

Windy Currier said Tuesday morning that, of the 30 deer that have been reported at the store, two-thirds have weighed over 140 pounds.

According to a poster on the store’s wall, 164 hunters are participating in the store’s annual buck pool. The leader as of Tuesday was Paul Trucott of Lyndonville, whose buck tipped the scales at 192.5 pounds.

Early deer reports toward the northern end of the country haven’t been so promising.

At Mr. O’s Sporting Goods Store in Newport, only 15 buck had been reported as of late Tuesday morning. The largest buck was a six-pointer that weighed 163 pounds.

The count was more promising at Wright’s Sport Shop in Newport, where 45 deer had been reported as of Tuesday forenoon. The largest weighed 180.2 pounds.

