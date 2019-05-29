Bernie campaigns at the State House
by Leanne Harple MONTPELIER — Enthusiastic supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders gathered on the State House lawn Saturday for the Democratic hopeful’s first campaign rally in Vermont since announcing his campaign for President.
