Benefit for Deveney draws hundreds

by Luke Vidic

BARTON — Deveney Choquette’s benefit concert kicked off under a wet and overcast sky, but no one would let that rain on their parade, as hundreds came out in support.

All the mud at the Barton fairgrounds was not enough to keep folks from dancing. Rows of cars filled the central green, the air smelled of funnel cake, and crowds settled in and around the grandstand for an hours-long concert. Event organizer Tod Pronto said 357 tickets were sold, and reckons that — considering some attendees did not officially purchase a ticket — at least 400 people attended throughout the day.

Mr. Pronto could not provide exact totals, but said the concert raised thousands of dollars through ticket sales, donations, a raffle, and vendors.

