Batista retiring, reflects on nearly 40 years of soccer

by David Dudley

NEWPORT — After nearly 40 years of coaching soccer, Jose “Joe” Batista announced last week that he’s retiring. Mr. Batista, who coached the boys and girls teams at North Country Union High School (NCUHS), has racked up a number of accolades over that nearly 40-year stretch. He was named Boys Metro Conference Coach of the Year three times. His Falcons have reached the final four eight times. He was named the New England Region Coach of the Year in 2001. And his boys team won the state title in 1998, after earning a 17-0-1 record on the season. His combined career record is 241-214-53.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)