Barton Town Meeting. Voters approve new police contract

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Voters ended an impasse between the town and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department at Town Meeting on the evening of March 5. The town hasn’t had a contract with the department, nor any formal agreement to provide police protection with another agency, since 2020, when negotiations with Sheriff Jennifer Harlow broke off.

There was little drama in the resolution, as voters approved spending $95,160 for 30 hours a week of coverage in the town and its two villages. Orleans had earlier contracted with the department to provide police services in just its territory.

Voters also allowed the select board to sell up to $850,000 in bonds to pay for a new town garage. …

