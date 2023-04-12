Barton Select Board will try to speak with sheriff

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The select board met here at its new time, 6 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5. Among other business board members decided to reopen discussions with Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow to see if it might be possible to come to an agreement about having her department provide coverage to Barton.

Their decision came as the result of a suggestion from Town Clerk Kristin Atwood. Sheriff Harlow already has a contract with the village of Orleans, but has not had one with the town for a couple of years….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)