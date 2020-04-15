Barton Select Board. Friction makes a reappearance.

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Despite a few technical glitches, the Barton Select Board held its first remote meeting on April 7. Doug Swanson, the board chair, ran the meeting from his home, while Lenny Zenonos and Ken Mitchell-Eby, his colleagues, attended electronically from the Mack Building in Orleans.

The early part of the meeting could be followed from afar by anyone connecting through the Zoom application. After the board ended an executive session about halfway through, they were unable to get the system operating properly.

The executive session was called to discuss appointing a backup for the zoning administrator. After five minutes behind closed doors, the board emerged, but took no action.

Viewers of the second portion of the meeting were able to see only Mr. Swanson as he spoke over the phone with the other two select board members. Those connected through Zoom could not hear Mr. Zenonos and Mr. Mitchell-Eby’s side of the conversation.

