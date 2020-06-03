Barton Select Board fires Croteau

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — “Joyce Croteau is no longer an employee of the Town of Barton.” That response, dictated by Brian Monaghan, the lawyer the select board hired to guide them through the process of divesting the town of its zoning administrator, was all Town Clerk Kristen Atwood had to say when asked for documents about the case.

At the end of what the select board called a pre-termination hearing, held May 21, Mr. Monaghan and Paul Gillies, the lawyer who represented Ms. Croteau, agreed to provide letters outlining their view of the facts in the case and the law as it pertains to the relationship between select boards and zoning administrators.

