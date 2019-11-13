Barton native wins one of the most prestigious journalism awards in the country

by Tena Starr

Barton native Darren Perron, an anchor and executive producer at WCAX-Channel 3 News, has won the national Edward R. Murrow Award for his investigation into open air burn pits in war zones and the serious health problems they likely cause the military. The Edward R. Murrow is one of the most prestigious journalism awards in the country.

Mr. Perron is a graduate of Lake Region Union High School and Castleton University. At the latter, he got a bachelor’s degree in mass media communications. Before moving on to television in 1995, he worked for the Chronicle as a reporter.

