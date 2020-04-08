Banks gear up to process business loans

by Joseph Gresser

Bankers are working overtime to process loans meant to keep businesses running and their employees on the payroll during the coronavirus lockdowns across the country.

Loan officers at Community National Bank toiled through the weekend to make sure applications from local companies were ready to go, said President and CEO Kathy Austin Saturday. The CARES Act, passed by Congress about two weeks ago, set aside around $350-billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

