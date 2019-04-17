This Week April is National Donate Life Month Published 14 hours ago - Editor - 14h ago Joining in the promotion of National Donate Life Month are Brian Nall, NCH President and CEO, Deanna Donnelly, nurses aide, Julia Crane, Miss Vermont, and Ashley McMichael, RN. Photo courtesy of North Country Hospital Joining in the promotion of National Donate Life Month are Brian Nall, NCH President and CEO, Deanna Donnelly, nurses aide, Julia Crane, Miss Vermont, and Ashley McMichael, RN. Photo courtesy of North Country Hospital 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it