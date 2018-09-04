Apples and cheese, the foundation for a marriage?

copyright the Chronicle September 5, 2018

GREENSBORO — Apples and cheese are classic table companions. At Cate Hill Orchard they also provide the foundation for a marriage.

On Sunday, Maria Schumann, the partner who bears most of the responsibility for the farm’s sheep and its cheesemaking operation, told a visitor what Josh Karp, her husband, had to say when they were first dating.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)